Lightroom Classic CC: How do I fix skin tones?

When look at a photograph of a person, getting the skin tones right is important. You want nice, natural looking skin tones with rich color. Let’s explore how we can refine this using the controls in Lightroom. In this case, while the white balance setting is useful, it may not get us the exact results that we’re going for in the skin tones.

How do I fix skin tones? from Lightroom Classic CC: Tips and Quick Fixes by Richard Harrington