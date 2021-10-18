One of the really cool features of Lightroom Classic is the Print module. I find it fun and (slightly) addictive to make my own collages and triptychs. Whether that is for sharing my images on social media with family and friends, or for actual printing.

Head over to the Print module

Here, you’ll find the word Print at the top right-hand corner. If you can’t see it near the Library and Develop module, right-click and add it to the list.

You can create a collage, contact sheet, triptych, whatever you wish. You can select what paper size and how many images you want to appear on your collage. By selecting Custom Package, you can select everything from paper size, bleeds, resolution, photo borders and even add text. You can create a contact sheet with the same image or multiple images.

Print module

Get creative with your collage

Your collage is fully customizable from overall paper measurements, resolution and the number of images that appear. Get creative in how you create and place images within your collage. Create and save custom templates for social media banners and pages. Make greeting cards for special occasions or even A4 for photobooks. You can even create multiple pages with different layouts.

From creative to business, making your own collages can be fun or a useful business tool. With contact sheets for customers, triptychs are great for before and after for product shots or portraits.

When it comes to how to create a collage in Lightroom Classic, take another look at the Print module. You can find out more about making your own triptychs in this article.