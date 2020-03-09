Fractal Noise is a loaded effect within After Effects that creates grayscale noise, and can be used for numerous things, such as creating patterns and textures, transitions and effects, and displacement maps.

I’m talking amazing textures ranging from rocks to wood to fire to water. It can create light wipes or energy waves. The best way to learn more about this effect is to play around with it yourself.

Check out the below video, where I review some key settings within Fractal Noise while we work to simulate some ground fog over a video clip. I show how to add the effect to a solid and look at settings such as Fractal Type, Noise Type, Contrast, Brightness, Transform, Complexity, Sub Settings, Evolution and Offset Turbulence. I will then change the layer to a 3D layer to create depth, add a mask for realistic fog drop-off, and keyframe to follow the movement of the video clip.

This is just one quick example of many on how to use Fractal Noise to create fog. More to come on this robust effect.