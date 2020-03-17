Paravent is a useful script for Adobe After Effects that lets you take a still image and bring it to life.

What’s a script? In After Effects, it’s a bunch of commands that tell the program to perform a series of actions, saving you time. Paravent is available for download from aescripts.com for a donation or for free. It is used to fold and unfold layers in After Effects.

In this video tutorial, I’ll demonstrate two examples of how I use the Paravent script. In the first example, I prepare a photo in Photoshop and then go into After Effects, using Paravent to make the foreground of the photo fold into screen. For the second example, I use Paravent to unfold an illustration of a city from the middle of the screen.