Adobe removes $9.99 Photography plan from website; here’s how you can still get it

If you’ve been trying to purchase the Adobe $9.99 photography plan, you may have been in for a bit of a shock this morning, as it was removed from Adobe’s website. Instead, users were presented with the option for the 1 TB Photography plan, $9.99 Lightroom plan or $52.99 Creative Cloud All Apps plan.

Adobe says they’re running tests on the website, and that the $9.99 Photography plan might not show:

“From time to time, we run tests on Adobe.com which cover a range of items, including plan options that may or may not be presented to all visitors to Adobe.com. We are currently running a number of tests in the US.”

Fear not — the 20 GB $9.99 Photography plan is still available. To get this, select the $19.99 Photography plan and during checkout, click the online chat bubble. This will connect you to an Adobe representative, who can help you get the $9.99 plan. Alternatively, you can contact Adobe Sales at 866-493-4989.

Update: Adobe has published the following direct link to purchase the $9.99 Photography plan.

Lead photo by Domenico Loia on Unsplash