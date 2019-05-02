Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Adobe removes $9.99 Photography plan from website; here’s how you can still get it

0

If you’ve been trying to purchase the Adobe $9.99 photography plan, you may have been in for a bit of a shock this morning, as it was removed from Adobe’s website. Instead, users were presented with the option for the 1 TB Photography plan, $9.99 Lightroom plan or $52.99 Creative Cloud All Apps plan.

Adobe says they’re running tests on the website, and that the $9.99 Photography plan might not show:

“From time to time, we run tests on Adobe.com which cover a range of items, including plan options that may or may not be presented to all visitors to Adobe.com. We are currently running a number of tests in the US.”

Fear not — the 20 GB $9.99 Photography plan is still available. To get this, select the $19.99 Photography plan and during checkout, click the online chat bubble. This will connect you to an Adobe representative, who can help you get the $9.99 plan. Alternatively, you can contact Adobe Sales at 866-493-4989.

Update: Adobe has published the following direct link to purchase the $9.99 Photography plan.

Lead photo by Domenico Loia on Unsplash

Follow Me

Bryan Esler

Associate Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Follow Me

Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share your thoughts