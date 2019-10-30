In addition to the updates Adobe has previewed for Photoshop’s Content-Aware Fill tool, the company is also announcing a new Object Selection tool.

While the current Select Subject tool lets users select the most prominent subject in an image, Object Selection takes it one step further. Powered by Adobe Sensei, Object Selection, lets you select individual objects and combine/deselect them by just using a simple click-and-drag Marquee or Lasso selection. Once you do that, it will automatically recognize the object(s) in the area you’ve selected.

Check out the video below for a complete look at how this new technology works, and look for this update coming soon!