Adobe adds GPU acceleration to Lightroom Classic — FINALLY

It feels like more than decade since Adobe had launched Lightroom (now known as Lightroom Classic), and it feels even longer since we’ve asked for better software support to take advantage of our hardware … well, that’s because it has been 12 years.
GPU acceleration has finally come to Lightroom Classic. Although I haven’t had a chance to put it to the test, it’s supposed to help out with responsiveness across Lightroom Classic’s rendering, editing panels and so forth. The previous version struggles a bit on higher resolution monitors, so the opening for GPUs to create a great experience is quite large.
What does GPU acceleration mean?
By using a GPU, known as graphics processing unit, Lightroom can offload some of work that your CPU would normally need to do. The GPU is there to help boost mathematical drawings related to what is shown on your screen, so little tweaks that you do within Lightroom Classic that are manipulating images (like using the clone tool or the healing tool within that) or viewing images would be much quicker. This enhancement could technically improve the overall experience within Lightroom Classic — from how it renders previews to actual edits that you do on the image, to merging a panorama.
Get those fans running
While desktop computers will have no problem working with this performance boost, some laptops may encounter some minor issues relating to heat.
Most laptops that have a discrete/dedicated GPU (like a NVIDIA GeForce 650, 750, 850, 1050, 1060, 1070, 1080 or RTX 2050, 2060, 2070, 2080; or AMD Radeon or Vega cards) will take find that their laptop’s fans may spin up and become louder and their batteries may drain faster. This is to be expected and is considered normal behavior.
Like the CPU, the GPU also requires more power to work harder and generates heat while it does so, and if that heat can’t be dissipated well enough, the computer will slow down the CPU and/or GPU to prevent damaging itself and to work within its thermal limits.
The system will be quicker to spin up the fans and spin the fans faster than usual to compensate for the rise in temperature. So in general, if you’re working on something pretty CPU and GPU intensive, it isn’t a bad idea to invest in additional cooling options like a cheap laptop cooling pad for you portable pixel pushers, or a laptop stand such as the SVALT Cooling Dock that has active cooling or TwelveSouth BookArc that allows for heat to dissipate faster for those so primarily pixel push at home.
Laptops with integrated graphics (Intel HD Graphics, Intel Iris or Iris Pro will not typically hit the same thermal limits that discrete/dedicated graphics cards do, so they won’t get as hot as quickly. Integrated graphics cards also don’t provide as much performance as discrete cards (this is often a very large differentiator when it comes to laptop price), so battery life won’t be impacted as much.
Although I personally don’t see Lightroom Classic being one to really cause your laptop to stress out a whole lot, you absolutely will experience the above. In most situations, the laptops will perform to its best ability to keep temperatures regulated and you shouldn’t see a slowdown. Just remember that the extra processing power does comes at the cost of power, so you might notice a bit less battery life than usual.
More speed!
Lightroom Classic has had previous bumps in performance in years past, and they were extremely welcomed. This specific feature is one that I’ve personally wished for several times (along with better multicore support), so I’m happy to know that it’s available.
Hopefully, we’ll have some good hands-on experience soon. Those who are more concerned about bugs and stability or those who are a little more constrained and are in the middle of editing a gig or something may not want to update until the patch has been tested by a bunch of us until the bugs are vetted out.
Knowing Adobe, end users wouldn’t need to do anything besides update the software in order to take advantage of this new feature. It should be automatically turned on — and I’m sure Adobe will have a list of compatible GPUs that Lightroom Classic will take advantage of.
So if you’re looking for better performance, check it out.
Thanks, Adobe … you’re moving back up on my list.
Not sure how to update your Adobe Lightroom Classic? Check out this link for instructions, Adobe: How to update Creative Cloud apps