10 Lightroom tips you MUST know — desktop and mobile, part two

(Editor’s Note: We’d like to welcome this guest post from Giulio Sciorio. Giulio is one of the first professional photographers to move from DSLR’s to mirrorless in 2010 choosing micro four-thirds as his preferred camera system and has worked with both Olympus and Panasonic to inspire thousands of photographers worldwide. Additionally, while Giulio’s vision for the future of photography has earned him praise as “Ahead of the Curve” by Shutterbug Magazine and featured in the Motion Arts Pro Master Series, his work was recognized by SPD as a top 10 cover shot and has been awarded an addy and press award for photography. Learn more about Giulio at smallcamerabigpicture.com.)

In part one of this article, you learned about workflow within the family of Lightroom apps. In the second part, you will learn how to use Lightroom to share with clients and socials.

Lightroom optimizes each photo for social media

If you ever got lost trying to figure out what size and compression your photos need to be for social media networks, stop it right now. Lightroom will resize and optimize your work for social media automatically so you don’t have to think about it. A quick search on YouTube about optimizing photos for socials will give you 147,000 results which are enough to make a sane person crazy so let Lightroom do the work for you and spend some time in Shavasana.

If you are using a social media management app like Later, you can share directly from Lightroom into Later and know that your content is optimized. You’re welcome.

Post from Lightroom directly to Adobe Portfolio

Adobe Portfolio is a service from Adobe that you use to build beautiful portfolio sites. If you have any Creative Cloud plan, you have Adobe Portfolio. Social media is important for photographers looking to build their brand awareness and grow their business but social media is not a home base for your business. When social media changes, if you put all your eggs into the social basket, you will get burned. As visual communicators, we need a place online to show our work and communicate our message without restrictions and that’s what your Portfolio site does.

Besides, I know you want that fancy new high megapixel camera so you can be a boss player but showing your work socials, you’ll lose most every advantage your camera (and skills) have.

Sure, any photo online is compressed and data is lost but you want to control as much of that as possible. Making the photo is half of job and that job is not done until the presentation is finished. For me, my work is finished when I hand it off to the client and any keepers worthy of representing my brand go to my Adobe Portfolio site and into a printed portfolio in addition to socials.

From within Lightroom:

Navigate to an album you want to share to Portfolio, then right-click on the Album name. Select Share To… > Adobe Portfolio.

As an added bonus when you publish to Adobe Portfolio, you can post to Behance at the same time. View my Adobe Portfolio at GiulioSciorio.com.

Additionally, with your account, you can publish up to five Adobe Portfolio sites. This is handy if you’re wanting to separate your different types of photography into their own brands.

One last thing, if you are interested in selling stock, you can sync the work you have for sale on Adobe Stock with your Portfolio.

Share to Adobe Spark to create video stories, social posts and webpages in minutes

Adobe Spark is a series of apps that help you quickly make branded content such as Instagram Stories, simple webpages, and videos. Adobe Spark apps are designed for speed which I like since I’m always in a hurry but the quality of what you can make quickly is what’s impressive. Of the three apps, I use Adobe Spark Post more than any to build video thumbnails, animate title graphics and design logos like what I did for Dynapak MKI.

Because Adobe Spark uses Creative Cloud for Syncing, what you start on your smartphone you can finish in the browser.

Interactive tutorials built in the app

At first, I was annoyed to see the interactive tutorials when I launch Lightroom but after I got over being grumpy I got to appreciate the tutorials. What’s different about the tutorials in Lightroom is that they’re interactive meaning sometimes you’re doing the work while other times you’re watching someone from Adobe take control of Lightroom and work on their images.

Like Photoshop and Lightroom Classic, Lightroom is powered by Adobe Camera Raw

This might seem obvious to you but it needs to be addressed and that is all versions of Lightroom use Adobe Camera Raw. What this means to you is that regardless of what device you use to edit your raw files, the quality is the same. It’s impressive to think that you can be in line getting a coffee and crush out some sweet edits in the palm of your hand knowing that the quality is the best that Adobe can deliver.

Some things you should know

You do need an Adobe Creative Cloud subscription to get the most out of Lightroom. But if you don’t have one, a free 30-day trial is available. Make sure you have enough hard drive space to store your backups locally. Lightroom Mobile does not store files locally as the desktop does. Don’t rely on Creative Cloud to be your only backup. I use Backblaze to backup everything safely and it’s cost-effective. You don’t need the latest devices but it helps. Using Lightroom for mobile can impact your data plan.

If you want a deeper dive into any of the Lightroom tips or have one to share drop us a comment below. Photography is changing rapidly and what might seem strange at first can become a fun way to explore creativity when inspiration strikes you. Have fun and don’t forget to carry less, create more.