Following last week’s release of Photoshop Camera, Adobe has released its latest updates to its Creative Cloud suite of products, including Photoshop, Lightroom and Lightroom Classic. And the updated icons aren’t all you have to look forward to … here’s what you can expect, available now through the Creative Cloud app.

See the updates for: Lightroom | Lightroom Classic | Photoshop

Lightroom

Share edits

Adobe continues to put collaboration at the forefront of its Lightroom product. In addition to the previously released Guided Tutorials and Interactive Edits, the June release of Lightroom features a new feature called Share Edits. This allows you to share your photo editing process with the world of Lightroom photographers.

When you submit your edit, Lightroom automatically creates a before-and-after sequence that showcases your image straight out of the camera, as well as your final edit. You can even let others save your editing settings as a preset.

In the Discover section of Lightroom, you can follow other photographers’ works, and you’ll see new edits as they share them.

This new feature is available for Lightroom on Windows and Mac machines.

Local Hue

A new hue editing control is available in both Lightroom, Lightroom Classic and Adobe Camera Raw, giving photographers the ability to clean up uneven skin tones. Or, you can use it more creatively and swap in different colors in a nature scene, using a 360-degree wheel that lets you easily adjust the hue of an element in your photograph.

Watermarks

Photographers can now add watermarks when exporting photos to Lightroom. Watermarks are synced across devices.

Versions

Similar to virtual copies in Lightroom Classic, Versions lets you create different edit treatments on the same image. It’s great for when you want a full-color photograph, but also the ability to go black and white. Versions sync across Lightroom on all your devices.

Raw Defaults

You can now have Lightroom automatically apply default edit settings to RAW photos. The program can respect the look you chose in-camera, or it can apply edit settings by utilizing a custom preset.

Edit in Photoshop comes to the iPad

First teased in our interview with Adobe at Adobe MAX last fall, the option to edit a Lightroom photo in Photoshop has finally come to the iPad.

Shared album improvements

You’ll now receive in-app notifications when someone comments or likes an image in your Lightroom shared albums. These will be visible in a new Activity panel in Lightroom for Mac and Windows.

Search improvements

Users should see improved results when searching for “cat” or “dog.”

Lightroom Classic

Local Hue

Also available in Lightroom Classic is the new Local Hue tool, giving photographers the ability to clean up uneven skin tones. Or, you can use it more creatively and swap in different colors in a nature scene, using a 360-degree wheel that lets you easily adjust the hue of an element in your photograph.

Centered crop overlay

Also in Lightroom Classic and Adobe Camera Raw, a new centered overlay has been added to the crop tool. This is especially useful when using a square crop or bringing attention to the center of your frame.

ISO Adaptive presets

Coming to Lightroom Classic and Adobe Camera Raw, ISO Adaptive Preset allows a single preset to apply different edit settings to different photos depending on its ISO. For instance, a preset could apply different levels of noise reduction to high ISO images, versus low ISO images.

Raw Defaults

You can now have Lightroom Classic automatically apply default edit settings to RAW photos. The program can respect the look you chose in-camera, or it can apply edit settings by utilizing a custom preset.

Plus, managing settings for different camera models can now be done all in one view in Preferences.

Tone Curve, Color panel and Sync UI improvements

A fresh interface has been brought to the Tone Curve, Color panel and Sync areas in Lightroom Classic’s Develop module.

Performance improvements

Adobe has worked on optimizing performance in Lightroom Classic, focusing on Library grid scrolling, Collection search and filtering, and scrubbing Develop sliders.

Photoshop for desktop

Select Subject improvements for portraits

With the June release, Photoshop sees improvements in the Select Subject tool, with focus on getting portrait selection right (including that pesky hair). By using Sensei AI machine learning, Select Subject is now better able to find the object in question, make the selection, remove shadows and clean edges.

Adobe Camera Raw UI improvements

Adobe Camera Raw has gotten an interface overhaul, inspired by Lightroom. Image adjustments and batch processing is more intuitive and simpler to navigate, and the new Crop tool consolidates functionality into more convenient options.

The Curves UI has also been updated, and is simpler to use and to visualize changes. The controls can now be stacked vertically to reduce the number of clicks required to find the functions you need.

Adobe Fonts auto-activation

Fonts available on the Adobe Fonts service now automatically active when you open a Photoshop document.

Rotatable patterns

Any pattern applied in Photoshop can now be rotated as a property of that pattern. You can now easily change the rotation angle of pattern fills, pattern overlays and pattern strokes. Rotation is completely non-destructive and can easily be reset or changed.

Match Fonts

This lets you easily identify fonts that appear in your images. The algorithm, powered by Sensei AI, determines that the pixels in an image are text, figures out what the font is and then searches through your fonts to find a match. You can also download a matched font through Adobe Fonts.