Following its initial release at Adobe MAX in November, Adobe has released its first feature update for its Photoshop on the iPad software. Included are several features mentioned at its annual conference, in addition to some that were available on Photoshop on the Desktop.

December updates

Select Subject

After Select Subject made its debut on the desktop version of Photoshop in 2018, it was promised this feature would also come to the iPad. Now available, Select Subject uses Adobe Sensei AI and machine-learning technology to let you automatically select the subject of an image. This helps in speeding up complex selections, and works the exact same as Photoshop on the Desktop.

Cloud Documents enhancements

Depending on the size of your file and network performance, you can now experience up to 90% faster uploads and downloads of Cloud Documents.

User interface polish

Adobe has responded to customer feedback, polishing workflows and experiences across the application. Improvements make the user interface more consistent and easier to use, and include usability improvements related to Layers and Layer Adjustment controls, as well as text entry.

For more on this update to Photoshop on the iPad, check out the Adobe Blog.