In preparation of Photoshop’s 30th birthday this coming February, Adobe has released a handful of feature updates for its flagship software. Photoshop 2020 features heavy usage of Adobe Sensei artificial intelligence, performance improvements and better workflows.

Additionally, Adobe has added a section in its home screen for Cloud Documents, a new service by Adobe keeping your Photoshop files in-sync across devices. The home screen is also faster than ever before.

Here’s a look at what Adobe has announced today.

Updated Properties panel

By repackaging top tasks into a central location, Adobe has minimized the number of mouse clicks it takes to complete a task. These properties are shown contextually for the content selected. This includes:

Document properties: Canvas size, color mode, background fill, toggles for rulers, grids and guides

Pixel layer properties: Transform options, alignment options, background removal, select subject shortcuts

Type properties: Tracking, leading, aliasing options, OpenType features and more

There are also new quick action buttons to accelerate common tasks.

Preset panels: Swatches, gradients, patterns, shapes and styles

Preset workflows have also been given a modern overhaul. These include new, dedicated panels for gradients, patterns and shapes, as well as modern default gradients and patterns. You can now manage your presets by organizing them into groups, and drag and drop gradients right on to the canvas.

You can also now try out different looks by clicking through your presets to see a live preview on the canvas.

The legacy presets can still be accessed via the contextual panel menu item Legacy presets.

Object Selection and Select Subject tools

Object Selection, available under the Magic Selections tool icon, uses Adobe Sensei to automatically select single, multiple or parts of objects in an image.

Furthermore, the Select Subject tool is faster on a Mac, and it gets better edges. Adobe has reduced the size of the Sensei AI model without reducing quality, so it can also be run on Photoshop on the iPad.

Content-Aware Fill enhancements

There are three new ways to identify where in your image you want Content-Aware Fill to look for source pixels as fill content:

Auto: Intelligently select source pixels by analyzing pixels near the selection

Rectangular: Chooses pixels nearby

Custom: Gives you full control; you identify exactly which pixels to fill from

Smart Object Convert to Layers

You can now convert a Smart Object back into its component layers, and do it without having to switch between document windows. Just right-click any existing Smart Object and select Convert to Layers to unpack the layers.

Lens Blur

Take better advantage of depth maps from your camera or smartphone, and set a focal point on what to blur and what to keep in focus. The tool has also been sped up with GPU improvements.

Transform Warp enhancements

You now have more flexibility and control with Transform Warp, with the ability to drag with bezier curves. There are new preset grids — 3×3, 4×4 and 5×5. You can also create your own custom-sized grids and add or move your own gridlines and anchor points

Transform Warp also has a new keyboard shortcut — Option/Alt. This support multiple Undos to remove gridlines as you add them. You can also Shift/drag to select multiple points for more control over warping.

32-Bit HDR images

Adjustment layers for curves and brightness/contrast for 32-bit images has been added.

Consistent Transform behavior

You can now proportionally transform multiple layers, regardless of the type, without holding down the Shift key. Legacy behavior is available in the Transform option bar.

Smart Object and Layer Comp Tracking

Save the variation of a Layer Comp within a Smart Object to save time from manually setting each variation.

New shortcuts

Several new keyboard commands have been added:

Paint/erase with the same brush: Use the ~ key to toggle between painting and erasing with the same brush tip. This is also available for Photoshop on the iPad.

Faster layer navigation: Option/single click on a layer and zoom to that layer to help with faster navigation.

Quickly rotate the brush tip: Use the left and right arrow keys when a brush tool is active.

For complete coverage from Adobe MAX, stay tuned to photofocus.com.