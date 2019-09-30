After revealing a major update last year to Photoshop’s Content-Aware Fill feature, the team at Adobe is back at it again, and has shared a video outlining additional enhancements coming to Content-Aware Fill.

The feature is great for photographers looking to remove objects from a scene, or to expand a scene.

Last year’s update gave more custom controls, allowing you to select the area that the feature pulled from to add to your photograph. This time around, Adobe has taken this a step further, adding a smart “Auto” option that uses Adobe Sensei to bring intelligence into what area of the photograph it should duplicate.

Additionally, a new “Custom” option lets you have complete control, letting you brush your sampling area from scratch.

Check out the video below, and look for the update to Photoshop coming soon!