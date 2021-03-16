This morning, Adobe released updates to both Lightroom and Lightroom Classic, featuring performance updates, workflow enhancements, support for new cameras and more. Here’s what’s new.

Lightroom Classic

Performance updates

macOS users can now navigate through stretches of images in the filmstrip view faster and smoother than before. This includes the Library Loupe, Develop and Compare view.

Optimizations have also been added to the Library grid, including Collections. Improvements are also available for the secondary Grid, secondary Loupe and secondary Compare view.

Speed enhancements have also been added when using common batch editing functions like Copy+Paste, Sync Settings, Quick Develop and Auto-Sync.

Tethered Live View for Nikon (beta)

An early preview of the Tethered Live View for Nikon cameras is available to test. When active, the live view from the camera will appear in a resizable window, with the option to rotate the orientation. Feature focus control buttons will also appear in the tether bar when enabled, including autofocus.

Currently this feature is only available for Nikon DSLRs. Support for Nikon Z series cameras is coming soon.

Lightroom

Personalized feed for desktop

New for Lightroom Desktop in the Learn and Discover sections, a new For You tab offers guided tutorials and Discover edits based on the posts you like, recent editing activity and people you follow.

New profile for Apple ProRes Raw

Lightroom Desktop and Mobile now support Apple ProRAW images with a new profile to better match the in-camera experience.

Combined notifications

The Activity panel now combines the activity of people and shows them as notifications.

Mute a panel’s settings

In Lightroom Desktop, you can now mute a panel’s settings of an Edit panel. Long-press the eye icon to view the photo without that panel’s settings.

View images that have been edited

In the filter menu on Lightroom Desktop, you can now filter by options such as Edited, Type, Keyword and more.