This morning, Adobe announced a range of updates to Photoshop for both desktop and iPad, to help ring in the software’s 30th birthday. According to Adobe, Photoshop has been around for 10,950 days. The company made note of its involvement in crating visual effects for the movie “The Abyss,” and also marked such innovations as the healing brush in Photoshop CS2, Content-Aware Fill, Sensei AI and more.

Here’s what to look forward for in today’s releases.

Photoshop for desktop

Content-Aware Fill workspace improvements

Following the updates to Content-Aware Fill revealed at Adobe MAX in November, the company has now made it so you can make multiple selections and apply multiple fills without leaving the workspace.

You can now sample all layers in the Content-Aware Fill workspace, and iterate your fills with a new “Apply” button.

Furthermore, you can now refine fills that need multiple iterations. To do that, you can break the fill region into sub-parts to give you more control, helping you achieve a more realistic fill.

Lens Blur improvements

The output quality of Lens Blur has been improved, while the performance of the tool now relies on the GPU. This helps to improve the overall realism, including sharpness and edges when using Lens Blur to synthetically blur the foreground, background or even the middle of an image.

Lens Blur now delivers more colorful bokeh via the specular highlights, producing a more realistic and pleasing result.

In its blog post, Adobe talked to an engineer about how Lens Blur works:

The results are created by an algorithm the team built by studying the first principles of physics and how light interacts with objects in the real world. It is carefully tuned to simulate a 3D environment to create the most realistic results possible, while also consuming the least amount of computer power so you don’t burn up your machine. Lots of research and iteration occurred to make the feature. Several PhDs were involved. And now you can synthetically adjust the depth of field by dynamically manipulating the blur of a 2D image after capture in milliseconds.

Performance improvements

There are also several performance improvements brought to Photoshop. Clicking interactions like panning and zooming will feel smoother and more responsive. You’ll notice the biggest boosts on larger documents, and when using the hand tool to move around the canvas.

For Windows users who use a stylus, you no longer need to use WinTab.

Photoshop for iPad

In this update, Adobe has brought some pretty big features to the touch-friendly interface of Photoshop.

Object Selection tool

After being released for the desktop version of Photoshop at Adobe MAX, the feature now comes to the iPad. Both use Adobe Sensei AI and machine learning to automatically make a great selection.

Select Subject finds and selects the main subject in your image with one click, with no input or guidance from you. This is perfect when you have one primary object you want to quickly isolate.

The Object Selection tool is designed to give you speed, but also more control over the selection process on more complex images. You can draw a rectangular region or even a crude lasso around the area you want to select, and the tool automatically finds and selects the primary objects inside the defined region.

Type settings

The iPad update brings many of the typographic controls you use in Photoshop on the desktop to the iPad platform. Type layer, character and options properties have been added. This includes tracking, leading, scaling and formatting. Kerning is set to ship in a future release.

Learn more about the new features

Join digital artists Anna McNaught and Magdiel Lopez on Adobe Live as they celebrate Photoshop’s 30th birthday. They’ll share tips on the newest features in Photoshop for two days — February 19 and 20, 2020, from 12:30-5:00 p.m. ET. Jump into the live stream, or watch at your convenience.

For more information on these updates to Photoshop, visit the Adobe Blog.