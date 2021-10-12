Today, Adobe announced that Adobe Camera Raw will make its way to Photoshop on the iPad later this month. Check out the full preview in the video above.

Similar to its desktop counterpart, Adobe Camera Raw on the iPad will let you edit and make adjustments to your RAW photos, including formats like DNG and Apple’s ProRaw. You can then import the RAW photo into your PSD file as Smart Object. You’ll also be able to take advantage of non-destructive editing and auto adjustments in RAW files.

This update to Photoshop is expected to come October 26, 2021, as a part of the Adobe MAX Conference.