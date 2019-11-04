This morning at Adobe MAX, Adobe introduced Premiere Pro 2020 and After Effects 2020, the latest updates to its professional video editing tools.

Auto Reframe

Among the feature additions is Auto Reframe, first previewed earlier this year. With this tool, you can change your video aspect ratio to square, vertical, 16:9 or a custom aspect ratio.

This uses Adobe Sensei technology to analyze your footage and apply intelligent panning and cropping to keep the action in the frame. It can be applied to individual clips or to whole sequences. All of the results are adjustable.

Time remapping and VFX improvements

In Premiere Pro 2020, time remapping is extended to 20,000%. This offers options for accenting moments in your story with creative speed changes.

In After Effects 2020, support for multilayer EXR files has been added for VFX work. This allows you to finesse effects on individual layers of your images for photo-realistic results or stylized looks.

Performance enhancements

Both Premiere Pro and After Effects received speed boosts. These include real-time playback for cached previews in After Effects.

Premiere Pro features improved playback for widely used formats like H264, HEVC and Apple ProRes. ProRes HDR runs up to 10 times faster than the previous version.

Other enhancements include multichannel audio effects workflows and faster scrolling in the Premiere Pro Project panel.

Audio improvements

In Premiere Pro, audio gain can now increase to +15dB. While in Audition, you can now take advantage of improved multichannel audio effect workflows.

