This morning, Adobe announced the addition of the Refine Edge Brush and Rotate Canvas option to version 1.6 of Photoshop on the iPad.

Refine Edge Brush

The Refine Edge Brush allows photographers to precisely refine the border area of selections and brush over soft areas like hair and fur to add fine details. This lets you achieve professional-quality selections of objects with a mix of sharp and soft edges.

To get started with using Refine Edge, first make a selection on your composite with any of the selection tools in Photoshop on the iPad. In the active selection properties bar that appears at the bottom of your workspace, tap More and select Refine Edge. Then, in the Refine Edge mode that appears, set various tool properties. Tap Done to apply your Refine Edge selection settings.

The Refine Edge Brush should make it easier than ever before to cut out things like hair, and then apply a new background to your image.

Rotate Canvas

Also in the update, Adobe announced the ability to rotate your canvas on the iPad, using a two-finger gesture. Using this, you can zoom in and out at the same time, and the rotation can snap at 0, 90, 180 and 270 degrees.

Other things to note are that you can reset your rotation and zoom by doing a quick zoom out pinch gesture, and that both rotation and snapping can be toggled on/off in Settings > Touch. Rotation is also not sticky, and returns to zero degrees if you re-open a file.

Be sure to head to the App Store to download the latest Photoshop on the iPad update.