This morning, Adobe announced an AI-first camera app for iOS and Android devices called Photoshop Camera.

With Photoshop Camera, you can capture, edit and share photos and moments using real-time Photoshop automation right from the viewfinder within the app. Powered by Adobe Sensei, the app can instantly recognize the subject in your photo and provide recommendations. It can automatically apply sophisticated, unique features during capture, while preserving the original photograph.

It also understands things like dynamic range, tonality, scene type, face regions and more, automatically applying complex adjustments.

To power your inspiration, the app also features a curated feed made by well-known artists and influencers.

Currently Photoshop Camera is in a preview — you can sign up here. It will be released to the public in 2020.

