Once your basic corrections are done to your raw image in Adobe Lightroom, you can continue to refine your edits.

One way to do this is by adjusting the image’s tone. This means taking advantage of things like Tone Curves, Point Curves and Per Channel curves. Instructor Richard Harrington demonstrates how to use all three in Lightroom.

