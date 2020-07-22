Whether controlling a wide range of contrast in a given scene or highlighting the texture details of a specific subject, High Dynamic Range composition can be one of the most powerful tools in your creative kit.

In the video above, I’ll explore the selective detail adjustment power of Aurora HDR, and the flexibility of working in a layered pre-processing workflow.

Want to see what Aurora HDR can do for your images? Save $10 off when you use the coupon code PHOTOFOCUS.