With LuminarAI officially announced for release this holiday season, we’re starting to get a first look at some of the features in the new program.

AtmosphereAI

If you’ve ever wanted to add some depth into your scene, or cool atmospheric effects, LuminarAI can do just that with the new AtmosphereAI feature. With AtmosphereAI, you can add effects like fog, mist, haze, steam and drizzle.

Utilizing 3D depth mapping, AtmosphereAI knows how to add these effects with ease, sculpting the scene and changing the effect based on the perspective.

Where AtmosphereAI is useful

For someone who lives in cloudy Michigan, I’m pretty excited for this feature. While I’ve been able to change out the skies and add sunrays with Luminar 4, adding atmospheric effects takes this to a whole new level.

Maybe I don’t want to change my grey, cloudy skies, instead wanting to add some drizzle into the mix. I can easily do that now. Or if I’m traveling and up early, I can add some fog into my scene to help showcase that early morning look.

Personally I’m kind of excited to try AtmosphereAI to add some spooky haze and fog into some forrest scenes … creating a great look for next Halloween.

Whether you’re traveling or staying close to home, AtmosphereAI can help take your landscape photographs to the next level, giving them that extra punch and delivering some great effects along the way.