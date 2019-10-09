ACDSee has announced Photo Studio Ultimate 2020, offering a more powerful digital assets manager, as well as expanded layered and RAW editing capabilities. The software, available for Windows, also includes several new features, including facial recognition and detection, focus stacking, HDR, blended clone and text tool updates.

ACDSee is also expanding its RAW editing capabilities to support more cameras.

Diving into some new features

Facial recognition and detection

ACDSee will now suggest names for the faces it fines. You can also search based on a person’s name, and embed face data within an image for safe keeping.

Focus stacking

You can select a series of photos with different focal distances to be combined into one image, bringing the entire photo into focus.

Blended clone

A mix of ACDSee’s Smart Erase and Clone tool. Great for removing unwanted elements from an image, Blended clone copies pixels from a source point and smoothly integrates them into the target area.

Text tool

Text is now available in layers, meaning that text editing is non-destructive and can be edited at any time.

Increased RAW support

ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2020 adds RAW editing support for the following cameras:

Sony: RX0 II, a6400, DSC-RX100M, a7R IV, RX100VII

Olympus: TG-6

Panasonic: DC-G9, DC-FZ1000M2, DC-ZS80

Fujifilm: X-T30, GFX 100 (uncompressed RAW only), XF10, X-T100

Hasselblad: H3D, X1D II 50c, CW, CFV-50c/500, CF-132, H5D-50c, H5D-40, CFV, CFV-50, L1D-20C

Canon: 8000D (T6s)

ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2020 is available for $149.99 for a perpetual license, or $69/year with a subscription. To learn more, visit ACDSee.com.