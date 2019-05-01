Accent AI 2.0 with Luminar Looks

The recent Accent AI 2.0 release in Skylum’s Luminar 3.1.0 means an update to the Luminar Looks presets as well. I thought I’d just take you through a few images to show you the difference in the Luminar 2018 Accent AI version and the new Accent AI 2.0 version.

This set of the penguin is using the Winter Collection Crisp & Clear preset. The differences are subtle but the Luminar 3 Accent AI 2.0 version is a little bit brighter and more detailed than the 2018 version.

The image was taken with the Canon EOS 6D and the Tamron 100-400mm f4.5-6.3 Di VC USD A035 lens. Settings were ISO 400, 1/800s, f/6.3 at 400mm.

These were edited using the Luminar 2018 Outdoor preset Colors of Fall and the Luminar 3 Accent AI 2.0 Landscape Autumn Colors preset. The preset categories are not exactly the same in some cases and the presets within those categories are not always exact matches either. I chose those that were the closest and made the most sense to compare. With Accent AI 2.0 I got a brighter image with more enhanced colors and a deeper sky.

The image was taken with the Canon EOS 6D and the Canon EF 17-40mm f/4L USM lens. Settings were ISO 100, 1/80s, f/6.3 at 20mm.

For this last set of images, I used a shot from my Motorola G5+ phone. In Luminar 2018 I used the Basics Image Enhancer and in Luminar 3, I used the Essentials AI Image Enhancer. The Luminar 3 version popped the details a bit more, brightened up the image and reduced the haze more than the Luminar 2018 version. Not bad for the Moto G5+ image.

All of the images in this article were imported, straightened and had spots removed in Lightroom first. Luminar 2018 and Luminar 3 were used as a plugin from Lightroom.

Luminar 3 Accent AI 2.0 helps me with quick and easy edits and while the differences from the 2018 version are subtle they made the images just a little bit better than the 2018 version without going over the top.