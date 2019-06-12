A quick look at the Lutify LUTs Previewer for video and photography

In this article, I’m going to explore a new tool with you that helps you figure out what lookup tables (LUTs) to use with your videos and photographs. This is an online tool from Lutify called the LUTs Previewer and it’s included with each of the three subscription packages that Lutify offers. It can be used during the yearlong subscription period. For more information on Lutify LUTs, see my other articles here and here. You can find the Lutify website here.

So what is it and how does it work?

The Lutify online LUTs previewer is a powerful solution to creating a look using LUTs. It works with JPEG, TIFF and many RAW photographic formats such as CR2, NEF, ARW, DNG and RW2. You can check the website for all the formats it supports here. The LUTs Previewer allows you to quickly and easily explore what a LUT or combination of LUTs will look like when applied to your supplied image/photograph.

To use it you just drag and drop your photograph/image to the webpage or use the Browse button, select the image file and begin. You can immediately start applying LUTs from Lutify or upload your own LUTs into a custom named folder. As you apply the LUTs and adjust the strength of them, you’ll see the changes immediately on the screen.

This is a powerful tool for you to quickly create many looks and to export those looks in the form of JPGs where the file name includes the Exposure, White Balance, Tint, Log Conversion LUT and any additional LUTs you applied including the amount applied for each LUT.

This naming approach documents how you created the look for that image and allows you to recreate that in your photo or video editor quickly and easily. No more guessing or trying to remember what combination gave you that look. This tool also supports team collaboration since you can send the JPEGs to your team, they can review and reply back or create their own variations using the original combination in the filename as a starting place and then apply their own variations. Those variations will be documented in the file name and can be sent out for further review.

Watch the video

Before and After

Here’s a comparison of the two images. I also included the file name of the second image so you can see how Lutify LUT Previewer documents the look in the filename.

So there you go, a quick look at a powerful tool for creating looks using LUTs for your photographs and videos. I hope you enjoyed the article and found it helpful!