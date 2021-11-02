One of the great new features in the latest Premiere Pro update is called Simplify Sequence. If you have a cluttered or messy timeline, this option provides a simple and efficient way to create a clean copy of your sequence. This is extremely useful if you are sharing your project with other editors or just want a clean version for your archives.

When you choose this option in Premiere Pro, you are presented with several options for how you want to simplify your sequence. These options include removing empty tracks or markers, disabling clips with specific labels and much more. Then, just click the Simplify button and the tedious work is instantly completed for you!

Francis Crossman, Sr. Product Manager for Premiere Pro at Adobe, gave me a quick video demonstration of how the feature works. Check it out!