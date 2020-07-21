Getting prints out of your computer and on the wall is a great way to enjoy your photos as art and decorate your home. It is even easier, and less expensive, when you use the Xpozer 4Pack system. I had the opportunity to try out and review Xpozer last October. Check my initial thoughts on making prints.

Happy wife equals happy life

Before: Framed 11x14 prints in 18x21 inch frames. After replacing the framed art with Xpozer prints.

We’ve all heard that expression and know that it is true. I used Xpozer prints to make my wife happy. I surprised her with some new photo artwork in the bathroom. I replaced frames that were looking a little tired with new unframed prints. She said, “It’s like we just got a face-lift in here. It feels like a spa.”

‘Nuff said!

Why do I like Xpozer?

In addition to a happy wife, I like that Xpozer images float one inch off the wall for a neat and clean look. Printing color has been true to my files. If you are not sure about your color correction and quality they have a service that will make sure your file is substantial enough for your print so there is no guesswork. Pricing is pretty incredible, with the 20-by-30 inch size I ordered coming in at about $80 plus $9.99 shipping.

The nice part is you can swap out prints in no time when you’d like to adjust your décor or you’ve scored a new favorite photo capture ala the prints I spoke about above.

The 4Pack

Shipping prints is inexpensive because the system is light. In addition, the image above shows four prints and two 20-by-30 inch frames in boxes that are a little over 20 inches.

Here’s my example. A 20-by-30 inch print with frame goes for about $80. A 4Pack is $191.95, which includes one frame. This saves you a little over $30 buying a frame and three extra prints.

When you purchase you are set up with a credit for the four prints and you order them as you are ready. Order a print and frame and swap it out a month or six months down the road. One caveat is that each time they make a shipment it’s $9.99. If you know what prints you want you could order all four at once and ultimately save an additional $30.

Get multiples

Ordering multiple frames at the same time is also possible if you have other locations already picked out to hang art. I knew I wanted two prints to be hanging immediately and got an additional frame. I have two additional prints on standby to swap out when the time comes. Or, who knows? I might just order two more frames!

Yours in Creative Photography, Bob