Before we dive into the SpiderPro Hand Strap v2 review, I have to legally share in full disclosure, that I’m a Spider Holster ambassador. With that said, I do not ever, and will never, support products or brand that I do not believe in. In fact, I use my SpiderPro Hand Strap v2 on a daily basis, along with my other Spider Holster products. Now on to the review.

I have never been a fan of neck straps, and I’ve tried a variety of slings and wrist straps for my cameras over the years. When the SpiderPro Hand Strap came out years ago, and even before that when founder Shai Eynav showed me the handmade prototype at PhotoPlus, I was intrigued. It was soft, flexible yet still sturdy with a mold of your hand’s shape. It was a beautiful design that I couldn’t wait to get my hands on.

Finally, when the product was on the market, I picked up the SpiderPro Hand Strap for my Nikon D810 and the SpiderLight version for my mirrorless body. At the time, it was the Panasonic Lumix GH5, but now I use the Nikon Z 6.

The only problem I had with the SpiderPro Hand Strap (V1) was the length of time it took to connect to the camera. I mean, typically you wouldn’t be removing a wrist strap all the time, so that’s not a big deal. Every other aspect of the strap was perfect.

The SpiderLight Hand Strap, however, went on easier. But it didn’t quite fit the hand as well as the Pro version. But at the same time, the Pro version would be too bulky for the average mirrorless body.

Enter version 2

Finally, the SpiderPro Hand Strap v2 was announced. I received my version before it came to market and I was blown away. Spider Holster took the feedback from the v1 and the SpiderLight, combined the two and created the Pro v2.

It’s amazing. The best of both worlds.

The SpiderPro Hand Strap v2 has the same durability, beauty, materials and comfort as the SpiderPro Hand Strap v1. But it also has the ease of install as the SpiderLight and best of all, is shaped better to fit either a DSLR or mirrorless. One strap, any camera!

Between its nylon core, memory foam padding, and the organic S-curve design, it offers photographers the perfect balance of weight support close to your wrist. You get the perfect grip on your camera, with full access to your buttons, and do not have to worry about the camera slipping off your hand.

What makes the SpiderPro Hand Strap so special is that it’s more than just a hand strap. It’s a hand and wrist strap in one product. You can slip your hand into it and then quickly remove it to put your camera down or in your Spider Holster. Or you can connect the wrist strap for added security. With it snapped in place, you can literally let go of your camera and it will stay in place.



The SpiderPro Hand Strap v2 comes with eyelet adapters to fit most camera bodies from most manufacturers. All the mounting hardware is there whether you use a tripod plate or not. Inside the strap is a nylon material that is a memory foam type feel. It’s so comfortable and comes in seven different colors including a carbon fiber pattern.

The SpiderPro Hand Strap v2 has a sleek, elegant design and is extremely professional looking. With the seven color choices, you can be sure to match your brand for that subtle marketing pizzaz. It’s one of those little things that can amplify your photography business. Clients are going to notice.

I use my SpiderPro Hand Strap v2 on my Nikon D850 and my Nikon Z 6, both of which have Really Right Stuff L-Brackets. The hand strap stays in place, and never budgets unless I want to remove it.

I cannot ask for a better hand strap option.