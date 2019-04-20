Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Sigma 60 mm f/2.8 for Micro Four-Thirds brings sharpness and creativity to portraits

0

When I was first offered the chance to review the Sigma 60 mm f/2.8 DN Art lens for Micro Four-Thirds cameras, I was intrigued. First, I had never actually used one of Sigma’s Art lenses, which are praised by a lot of full-frame photographers I know. But second — and more importantly — how would the 60 mm focal length hold up to my workflow, especially when I’m used to shooting with either a 12-40mm or 45 mm lens?

First, the quality. Despite its small footprint, this lens is built like a beast, featuring an all-metal body that’s available in silver or black. On my Olympus OM-D E-M1X, it looks a bit tiny.

In my tests, focusing was fast and quiet, most likely due to a newly-developed linear AF motor in the lens. The lens has a 7-blade diaphragm and has a minimum focusing distance of 19.7 inches.

What it lacks for in size, it makes up in image quality. I found images to be sharp, with some really nice bokeh.

Real-world scenarios

I put the lens to the test a few different times but had trouble using it for client photoshoots. Not because of the quality, but because of the focal length. As someone who is used to photographing at a maximum 45 mm focal length (similar to the field of view of a 90 mm lens on a full-frame camera) for portraits and lifestyle images, bumping this up to 60 mm was challenging. It gives a similar field of view to a 120 mm lens on a full-frame camera.

That being said, because of the longer focal length, backgrounds are blurred very well. For anyone looking for that full-frame “look” that you can get with soft, creamy blurred backgrounds, this lens will definitely be satisfactory.

I decided to take the lens into my friend Cathy’s studio and play around with creating a bar lifestyle type of situation. I’ve been photographing a lot of food and drinks recently, so this is something I can legitimately see myself doing.

The setup

We started out with a black background and small bar cart, that would serve as our table. We put a piece of slate on this in order to get a darker look. From there, we brought in an umbrella lit by a Godox AD200, which would create a key light. We also had a large softbox to the left which would serve as a rim light.

By having all our lighting equipment on one side, we could create more of a moody photograph, perfect for commercial purposes. From there, we took another Godox AD200 and positioned that up against the left part of the black background paper, and put a MagMod yellow gel and pattern on it with a collapsed MagSnoot.

The results

We played around with a few different looks too, evening out the light by bringing the softbox over to the right side of the setup.

In looking at the images in Lightroom, I have to say that the lens did an amazing job. The sharpness is spot-on. The f/2.8 aperture allowed me to separate the background without having to get super close to Cathy. It’s a great lens, especially if you’re used to being further away from your subject.

The verdict

Despite the lens really performing well, I just can’t see myself integrating this into my everyday kit. It’s a great lens, but for someone who likes to be closer to their subjects (and often doesn’t have a choice), it’s not right for me. I might look at Sigma’s smaller focal length offering — the 30 mm f/2.8 — for something more up my alley.

All that being said, if you’re one who likes to use a longer focal length for your portraits, this is a great lens to consider. Wedding photographers, this might actually be great, too, as it’ll allow you to capture some of those more intimate moments without having to get up-close. And at just $239, you won’t break the bank either.

Follow Me

Bryan Esler

Associate Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Follow Me

Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share your thoughts