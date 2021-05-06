I’ve always been hesitant on lenses that are specifically called out as being geared toward non-pros. Take Sigma’s latest Contemporary lenses, for example. These compact lenses are marketed toward the everyday user, and they’re priced to be approachable to the masses.

So when I was offered the chance to review the Sigma 35mm f/2 Contemporary lens for my Sony a7 III, I didn’t exactly have high expectations. But the first time I picked it up … I was very surprised. Not only did the Sigma 35mm exceed my expectations for this type of lens — it exceeded my expectations for any lens at this focal length.

Being someone who had just purchased the Sony 35mm f/1.8 lens, I thought there was no way that the Sigma would beat this native lens by Sony. I was wrong. And now I’m very strongly considering doing a trade for the Sigma lens. It’s a prime example of how third-parties can improve upon native lenses and really knock it out of the park. Between its gorgeous bokeh, compact footprint and autofocus capabilities, the Sigma 35mm f/2 Contemporary is an absolute joy to use.

Beautiful bokeh, stunning image quality

The first few times I used the Sigma 35mm f/2, I was just exploring the world around me. I drove out to Grand Haven, MI and scoured a local park and beach for some review-worthy photographs.

Throughout this, I noticed a couple things. First and foremost, the bokeh is absolutely amazing. It produces circular bokeh in the background without a lot of effort. I noticed this not only while taking low angle beach photographs, but also when focusing on a single element in the park. It looks really, really nice, providing a look that I couldn’t get with my Sony 35mm f/1.8 (no matter how hard I tried).

Secondly, the focusing system is really nice. It’s fast, accurate and just works as you expected. I rarely had a missed shot. Compared to the Sony 35mm f/1.8, I found the Sigma to be a little more reliable. The only downside here is it has a minimum focus distance of 10.6 inches, compared to 8.7 inches on the Sony.

Specs

Aperture: f/2-22

Minimum focus distance: 10.6 inches

Optical design: 10 elements in 9 groups

Diaphragm blades: 9, rounded

Image stabilization: No

Weather sealing: Partial

Filter size: 58mm

Dimensions: 2.8 x 2.7 inches

Weight: 11.5 ounces

Does it work for jobs?

For me, the real test was whether or not I could see myself using this for my photo jobs. While I’m primarily a corporate event photographer, I also photograph environmental portraits. Recently I shot a feature that highlighted healthcare heroes during the Covid-19 pandemic. And one of the lenses I relied on for this was the Sigma 35mm f/2.

While I didn’t want quite as shallow of a depth of field, the higher aperture worked flawlessly. Even without the beautiful bokeh at an aperture like f/5.6, I still got a nice separation between my subject and the background.

The photos just had a certain look to them, and this really worked with this magazine feature quite well.

Outside of environmental portraits, I can see this lens working great for things like street photography, low-light photography during events, weddings and more. It’s a very versatile lens, at a focal length that I really, really enjoy using.

A few things I’d like to see

While the Sigma 35mm f/2 is a very nice lens, there’s a few things I would have liked to see. First, the aperture ring. Personally I’ve never really been a fan of these, but I know videographers who swear by them. Because I don’t use aperture rings, I set them to “A” and they stay that way.

But with the 35mm f/2, the aperture ring would rotate on its own when being transported in my backpack. It’s not as tight of a lock on the “A” as I’ve experienced with other lenses like this.

In addition, the aperture ring isn’t declickable, which is a big con for videographers. Sony’s recent prime lens trio (that competes closely with Sigma) offers this, meaning that videographers can have silent operation.

The only other thing? While the 35mm f/2 does have some weather sealing on the mount side, it’s not fully weather-sealed. Still, given its price point, to have any weather sealing is a plus here.

Should you buy it?

I think of the Sigma 35mm f/2 Contemporary like the little brother of the Sigma 35mm f/1.2 lens. Both lenses have gorgeous bokeh and supreme image quality. The f/2 version loses some of the pro features, but as I’ve shown, they aren’t totally necessary.

Compared to the Sony 35mm f/1.8, the Sigma 35mm f/2 certainly holds its own. The Sigma just has a certain look to it, and I have to say that I really, really like that look.

If you’re looking for a compact 35mm lens, the Sigma 35mm f/2 Contemporary is certainly worth considering.