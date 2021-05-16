Robus makes a 75mm Half Ball Leveling Adapter for their Vantage Series 3 and 5 tripods. Made of aluminum, the adapter feels extremely solid.

Why use a leveling adapter?

Video shooting

If the top of the tripod is not perfectly level, when you move the camera, the image will continually tilt.

Panoramas

Keeping your horizon level and consistent works far better than creating odd wave shapes when you’ve stitched them together.

Tracking birds and other animals

This makes your framing considerably quicker and more precise. If you know what you’re doing, at any rate.

Leveling your horizon quickly

Adjusting the leveling adapter is considerably quicker than adjusting one or more of your tripod legs.

You can use a ball head, as many people do, to level a tripod for a single image. But it doesn’t work so well for panoramas.

The leveling adapter in use with a Robus tripod.

How does the Robus leveling adapter work?

The video bowl (left), which comes with the Robus Vantage 3 and 5 Series tripods, works in conjunction with the 75mm half ball leveling adapter (right).

Using the Robus leveling adapter with the Robus Vantage 3 and 5 Series tripods is easy. Indeed, these tripods come with a video bowl. Simply swap out the aluminum top plate for the video bowl. Then unscrew the handle of the leveling adapter, place the leveling adapter inside the bowl, screw the handle back on, and you’re ready to mount your camera.

When you wish to level the camera, simply loosen the handle slightly. This will allow the leveling adapter to move within the bowl. Then, using the bubble level, tighten the handle again. No bending down and adjusting tripod legs. The handle has a rubber grip, making it much easier to hold.

In the field, you could drop your legs into the most optimal position for stability. Then you could simply use the leveling adapter. This would be especially crucial if operating a heavy setup such as a DSLR with a heavy lens or a large video camera.

In use

Although I have never used a leveling adapter before, I was able to attach it and use this easily without reading instructions. I am not used to using a bubble level, but despite this, I was able to consistently get the camera level within several seconds after the first several attempts.

When tightened, the adapter never moved even while gently pushing on it or slowly rotating the camera.

This leveling adapter seems to be made for applications requiring leveling of heavy camera equipment, given its apparent build quality as well as the tripod it is designed to fit.

Specs

Ball Diameter: 75 mm

Mount Type: 3/8″-16

Material: Aluminum

Height: 4.5″ / 11.4 cm

Handle Length: 3.2″ / 8.1 cm

Bubble Level: Yes

Weight: 9.3 oz / 264 g