Reflections is a new series of short but sweet reviews that focuses on camera gear and accessories that are designed to make your life easier. For a little while now I’ve been testing out the Ruggard Rain Shield. Here’s my quick look at it.

Editor’s Note: B&H photo sent us a Ruggard Rain Shield to review and keep. However, this is an independent review. We have not been told what to say, nor have we been influenced in any way. All thoughts expressed in this review are our own.

Ruggard Rain Shield — Specs

All specs have been taken from the product listing on the B&H website:

Fits DSLR with lens up to 12 inches

Protects DSLR from rain, dust, mud

Full access to controls/viewfinder

Drawstring closures

Tripod mountable

Storage pouch and clip included

210D Ripstop Nylon construction

Why would you need a camera and lens cover?

While many modern cameras and lenses feature weather sealing it can still be hard to trust it fully. After all, Mother Nature with her, mud, snow, and rain is wicked. Let’s also not forget that there are plenty of cameras and lenses that have no weather sealing at all. So, you can see why there would be a market for a product like the Ruggard Camera Rain Shield.

I’m sure there are many photographers out there, who, like me, have set out on a nice sunny day only to be caught out by a freak storm. There have also been mornings when I have gone out to capture birds in the fall only to be presented with rain, fog and copious amounts of dew.

I always have a nagging feeling in the back of my mind about whether or not my gear will be OK in inclement weather. A product like the Ruggard Rain Shield adds another layer of protection and puts your mind at ease. A rain cover like this one can also open up doors for photographers who don’t own weather-sealed gear.

Ruggard Camera Cover — In the field

So, what does just under $25 get you? Well, apart from peace of mind, you’ll get a camera and lens rain cover that comes in a zippered pouch. The pouch makes it easy to pop in, or onto your camera bag. If you’ve ever used a camera bag that comes with a weatherproof nylon cover, you’ll know exactly how the Ruggard Rain Shield will feel.

The 210D Nylon is quite thin, and it feels slick to the touch. Still, the cover survived being tossed into my camera bag. It has also brushed up against trees and foliage, and it has weathered and the wind and the rain.

The only markings on the exterior of the cover are a large Ruggard brand logo, the model number, and the name of the item. All but the Ruggard branding are unnecessary in my opinion, and even the Ruggard branding could be smaller. This is a small gripe, though. Importantly, there are no rips, tears, or marks on the fabric at all. It should hold up well in the long term.

Ease of use

When you don't need access to your camera the rear opening can be closed. The rear opening gives plenty of access to your camera The Ruggard Rain Sheild has an easy to use velcro opening that allows you to easily use it on a tripod

The Ruggard Rain Shield is incredibly easy to use. There are large openings on both ends and a Velcro opening on the bottom. One end has a drawstring and an elastic strap that fits around your lens hood. You can use the drawstring to tighten and stop the cover from slipping off. The other end has a much larger opening that allows you to peer into the cover to access your camera. It too has a drawstring that you can use to secure the cover.

There’s also a Velcro opening along the bottom of the cover. This makes it easy to attach your camera to a tripod. This is a simple product that does a good job at solving a problem. I used the small version with the Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Art and the Sigma 100-400mm f5.6-6.3 DG DN C with no issues. It’s easy to place your camera inside. It’s easy to secure the cover over your gear, and the opening at the rear of the cover gives you lots of access.

The Ruggard Rain Shield has stood up to Mother Nature and my shenanigans. My gear has remained dry every time I have used it. The Ruggard Rain Shield for cameras and lenses is affordable, easy to use, comes in three sizes (small, medium, and large), and should be a part of your kit.