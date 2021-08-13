I was recently asked to put the Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8 lens through its paces. Already owning the Tamron 28-75mm and the 70-300mm, both are terrific lenses, so I was looking forward to trying this versatile lens on a recent trip away. I also took the 28-200mm travel partner on this trip too, which is what I predominantly used.
Specifications
- Focal length: 17-28mm
- Maximum aperture: f/2.8 (Min f/22)
- Minimum focus distance: 0.19m (7.5in)
- Maximum magnification ratio: 1:5.2
- Filter size: 67mm diameter
- Length: 99mm
- Weight: 420g
- Diaphragm blade number: 9 (rounded)
- Compatible mounts: Sony FE full-frame
I must admit, that the 17-28mm wide-angle lens did not get used as often as Tamron’s 28-200mm lens on this trip. While it is small and compact and paired well with the other Tamron lens, I didn’t feel the need to use it as often as I did, say, my Sony 16-35mm wide-angle on our Outback trip.
While still producing a lovely image, it was not quite as sharp as my Sony, perhaps not faced with such wide-open skies and epic vistas on this trip.
Landscape
Often using bracketing to deal with difficult and contrasting conditions of bright sunshine and dark deep shadows, I found that most of the time the 28mm was sufficient for a wide-angle, only occasionally opting for the 17mm. I found the lightweight, small and compact size great for long hikes where carrying larger heavier equipment can become extremely tiresome, especially when carrying two cameras and lenses.
Long exposure
Using a 10-stop ND filter I managed to capture some lovely long exposures, even at f/2.8.
While this lens is compact and lightweight, I found that I preferred using the Tamron 28-200mm for most of my images. For a budget lens, it took some lovely wide-angle images. But I found I just preferred the 28-200mm lens.
That said, I would recommend the 17-28mm as a good starter wide-angle, especially if on a budget. While the lens is all plastic, it is sturdy and easy to hold and focus.
Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8 Di III RXD Lens for Sony E
Comprising a flexible wide-angle range, the 17-28mm f/2.8 Di III RXD from Tamron is a versatile zoom for full-frame Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras. Covering ultra-wide to wide focal lengths, this lens is particularly suitable for landscape, astrophotography and architectural shooting. Its bright f/2.8 constant maximum aperture complements this range and affords increased control over depth of field along with enhanced low-light performance.
Leave a comment