Having fun with the Canon IVY Cliq+ camera and printer

Photography should be fun. That’s one of the reasons why I wanted to test out this new Canon IVY Cliq+ camera that is also a printer. Both my daughter and I put it through its paces to see if it meets the “fun” criteria. The answer? Yes!

I asked my daughter to take the camera to the beach with a few of her friends. My instructions were to shoot as many pics as she wanted and to also try out printing from her cell phone. Her and her friends absolutely loved it.

For my experience of testing the camera, I took the Cliq+ on a hike with my wife. We had a great time snapping pics along the way and I really enjoyed printing out the photos while we hiked. Honestly, it was a very cool experience.

Video

Check out the video here to see all the details around photo quality, usability and overall experience.

Some important points

The IVY Cliq+ isn’t a professional tool in the same way that your DSLR or mirrorless camera is a professional tool. However, I do use it as a tool in my business. When I travel, I like giving away photos to people I meet along the way. Also, when I’m on set, I love handing out quick photos to staff and talent as a thank you. The Cliq+ camera/printer is the perfect tool for the job.

I encourage you not to get nit-picky about image quality. This system will not produce high-end prints, nor will the colors even be entirely accurate. Remember, that’s not the point. The point is to do something that is fun that helps create memories with others.

The Cliq+ is small and portable. I found that I could easily put it in my pocket or in my camera bag without any additional fuss.

In my opinion, the best way to use the Cliq+ is to shoot your images with your mobile phone, then print them on the Cliq+. In this scenario, you are only using the Cliq+ as a mobile printer.

Links