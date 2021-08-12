Xpozer’s Picture Perfect Print Pack is a really great package of products. The package will help you hang and display your photos. And, it will teach you some best practices for choosing and displaying your own images.

What you get in the Picture Perfect Print Pack

A 16-by-24 inch wall print of your photo — $40 value

Reusable frame to mount and display your image — $30 value

Easy hanging kit — $10 value

6 Easy Steps e-course — $99 value

A preset pack for Lightroom and Luminar — $49 value

An eBook on photo editing — $19 value

A $10 voucher to use on your next Xpozer print

That’s a $257 total value for only $47. Get yours now!

A 16-by-24 inch Xpozer print hanging in my office

How to get your photos off your computer course

The e-course you receive with the Picture Perfect Print Pack is quite helpful. If you’re new to printing your images and need a little insight, these videos are engaging and approachable. You’ll learn about how resolution works and what sizes best fit your space. The video lessons are concise and very easy to understand.

Six quick lessons cover the following:

You photograph wall-worthy photos

Size does matter

All about resolution

The right ratio for your photo

From digital photo to real photo print

Beyond the ordinary

There is also a short bonus video that talks about how printing and displaying photos is good for you.

The presets

When you purchase the Picture Perfect Print Pack you’ll also receive a preset pack for Lightroom and Luminar 3 and 4. There are six presets that can be used for portrait, landscape, color, and black and white. They all seem to be very minor touches in order to get your images print-ready.

Here’s a quick click of the Xpozer landscapes preset for Lightroom, it’s very subtle.

And this is a click of the Xpozer portrait-ready preset. Again, just a subtle tweak of the light and color in this one.

The actual Xpozer prints

Xpozer prints are a unique way to print and display your images. I have a couple of them hanging in my own home and love the modern, light feeling they have. No bulky frames are needed.

A 30-by-45 inch Xpozer print in the main entrance to our house

It’s nice to have such an easy option to switch out prints if you’d like as well. You can see how the framing system works in this video.

Xpozer’s Picture Perfect Print Pack is a great way to get started with printing your images and hanging them up on your walls. The extras included in this pack make this an easy decision.