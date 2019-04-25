Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Decade mini tripod base – how does it compare to the Platypod?

0

Platypod is the top name in the flat tripod genre and for good reason; they make excellent gear. I wanted to see how their competition stacked up so I purchased a competitor’s product made by a company called Decade.

The Decade Mini Tripod Base (Universal Mounting Plate) retails for about $38 on Amazon and is made out of 6061 aircraft grade aluminum. It ships with four removable spike screws and a Velcro belt strap. It is closest in size and design to the Platypod Max ($99), which is the larger mounting plate from Platypod.

Check out the video below to see how I use the Decade in my photography and to understand how it compares to the Platypod Max.

Follow me

Mike Hagen

President at Visual Adventures
Mike Hagen is a professional photographer, author, and educator. He operates workshops around the world and is well known for his engaging style and humor.
Follow me

Latest posts by Mike Hagen (see all)

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share your thoughts