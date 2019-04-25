Decade mini tripod base – how does it compare to the Platypod?

Platypod is the top name in the flat tripod genre and for good reason; they make excellent gear. I wanted to see how their competition stacked up so I purchased a competitor’s product made by a company called Decade.
The Decade Mini Tripod Base (Universal Mounting Plate) retails for about $38 on Amazon and is made out of 6061 aircraft grade aluminum. It ships with four removable spike screws and a Velcro belt strap. It is closest in size and design to the Platypod Max ($99), which is the larger mounting plate from Platypod.
Check out the video below to see how I use the Decade in my photography and to understand how it compares to the Platypod Max.
Mike Hagen
