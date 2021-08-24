The Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM for DSLRs was a massive success for Sigma. Many photographers have asked repeatedly for a new Sigma 150-600mm DG DN (mirrorless) version of this legendary lens. Well, Sigma has delivered.

I’ve had my hands on the Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sport for the last few weeks. Now, I’m ready to share my thoughts and feelings on this lens that’s aiming to be the go-to option for wildlife and sports photographers who use L mount alliance and/or Sony E mount cameras.

Pros

Sharp through the entire zoom range

Fantastic twist and push-pull zoom design

Fast and accurate when autofocusing

Solid construction

Weather sealing

Can be used with Sigma’s teleconverters

Plenty of customizable buttons

Excellent price point

Cons

It weighs 4.63 pounds!

Some pincushion distortion

The lens torque switch, on my review copy at least, was tempremental

The colors it renders are a tad too much on the warm side

Sigma 150-600mm DG DN — Technical specifications

The Sigma 150-600mm DG DN has an impressive list of tech specs.

All of the technical specifications listed here have been taken from the official Sigma website:

25 elements/15 groups

9 rounded diaphragm blades

Angle of view: 16.4°–4.1°

Min focus distance: 58–280cm / 22.8–110.2in

Filter size: φ95mm

Dimensions: 109.4mm × 263.6mm / 4.3in. x 10.4in

Weight: 2,100g / 4.63lbs. (tripod socket included)

Stepping autofocus motor

Dust and splash resistant structure

Image stabilization

Sigma 150-600mm DG DN — Handling and build quality

The torque control switch. The Sigma 150-600mm DG DN with the zoom retracted. The Sigma 150-600mm DG DN with the zoom extended.

The Sigma 150-600mm DG DN is enormous. Still, this is to be expected. There are a lot of large elements in this lens. There’s a ton of weather sealing, too. I was caught out in a full-on thunderstorm and the lens kept working. When retracted, the lens measures 13 inches long with the lens hood, and just under 17 inches when the barrel is fully extended.

However, having said that, this 4.63 pound lens is easy to hold and use. I never felt uncomfortable or burdened by this lens. Paired with my Panasonic Lumix S5, I was able to walk around for hours without issues. The lens is made from a mixture of composite plastics and metal, and it feels solid.

The number of controls on the lens allows you to dial it in to suit your shooting style.

Up top, you’ll find a 95mm front element with a tapered zoom ring behind it. Behind the zoom ring, you’ll find three custom function buttons and the torque mode switch. Next, you’ll come across the manual focus ring, the Arca Swiss compatible tripod collar and some mode switches. There’s are switches for auto/manual focus, focus limiting, image stabilization and custom modes.

Everything about this lens feels rock solid. However, I do want to note that my review copy had a torque mode switch that was temperamental. At times, I had to really force the switch into position. All of the other switches functioned normally. Still, this is just a sample variation. Our Managing Editor did not encounter this problem on a different copy of the lens.

Sigma 150-600mm DG DN — In the field

There’s no escaping the fact that this is a beast of a lens.

The Sigma 150-600mm DG DN is easy to use. Once you get used to the size and weight, you’ll quickly produce jaw-dropping images. The myriad of controls on the lens will allow you to set it up to work with your shooting style.

Handholding the Sigma 150-600mm DG DN at less than reciprocal focal lengths is easy thanks to the great image stabilization.

One of the best features is the torque switch. This control lets you switch between normal twist zooming, and a push/pull mode. I found myself leaving the lens in push/pull mode as it was just effortless to zoom in and out on fast-moving subjects. Just note that this will introduce lens creep. You can lock the lens at 150mm, though for when you’re traveling.

Performance remains impressive even with Sigma’s teleconverters attached.

The image stabilization works like a charm. You have the normal modes here. Mode I corrects for all movements. Mode II compensates for panning shots. Stabilization works so well that I was able to handhold at 600mm at just 1/100s. I could even handhold and get sharp images while using the 2x teleconverter at 1200mm! Overall, the Sigma 150-600mm DG DN is a delight to use.

Sigma 150-600mm DG DN — Autofocus performance

Autofocus performance is top-notch. The Lumix S5 and this lens had no problems. Autofocus speeds are impressive in both good and low light situations You'll have no issues capturing fast action. Once the Sigma 150-600mm DG DN locks on, it doesn't let go.

The Sigma 150-600mm DG DN OS Sports lens is powered by stepping motors that are fast and silent. I have used the lens on days with bright sunshine, during late evenings and on gray, gloomy rain-filled days. The 150-600mm DG DN Sport has performed like a champ in all scenarios.

The 150-600mm acquires focus and locks on quickly when using a single focus point. The lens is also rapid when using continuous autofocus and tracking modes. I was able to track riders zooming around a motocross track, dogs running, and birds flying. If you’re a sports or wildlife photographer I can tell you that you’ll have no issues capturing the subjects that interest you.

However, when you use the 1.4x and 2.0x teleconverters things do change a little. This is to be expected, though. You’ll notice that the lens hunts quite a bit, but when it does acquire focus, it’s sticky. On bright sunny days, the lens with the teleconverter performed well, during low light, you’ll feel the impact of the teleconverters a little more.

Sigma 150-600mm DG DN — Characteristics

The Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sport controls flares, ghosting, vignetting and chromatic aberration very well.

The Sigma 150-600mm F/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports is a fantastic lens optically. The images you produce with this lens will constantly wow you. Here, we’ll break down the lens a little more so that we can talk about flares, ghosting, sharpness, bokeh and more.

Flares, chromatic aberration and barrel distortion

When shooting into the sun you loose very little in the way of contrast. Colors can tend to render on the warm side of things. Fringing and CA are both very well controlled. Fringing and CA are both very well controlled.

Sigma has worked some magic with the 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sport. Even when shooting directly into the sun, flaring and ghosting were at levels of minimal to none. The lens holds on to contrast incredibly well too. When shooting in high contrast situations there’s no need to worry about chromatic aberrations or fringing either.

There is a little bit of pincushion distortion throughout the entire zoom range. It’s not too bad and can easily be easily corrected during post. When it comes to vignetting, this is another area where the lens excels. I have not seen any at any focal length.

Sharpness

If you're not a fan of the color, you can, of course, alter them during post. Fringing and CA are both very well controlled.

I don’t believe I have ever used a super-telephoto lens that’s as sharp as the Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports. The levels of sharpness are off the charts. Sharpness doesn’t even fall off at 600mm, which happens with many zoom lenses.

The Sigma 150-600mm DG DN is ridiculously sharp throughout the entire focal range.

The Sigma 150-600mm DG DN is seriously impressive from wide-open at f/5 down to roughly f/14, which is when you’ll start to see the effects of diffraction creep in. Images even remain sharp when the lens is used with either the 1.4x or 2.0x teleconverters as well. You’ll be amazed at how sharp this lens is.

Bokeh

The bokeh produced ranges from busy to creamy.

The bokeh you’ll produce will range from a little messy to smooth and ultra-creamy. At the long end, you’ll get buttery smooth backgrounds which will really help make your main subject pop out of the image. At the shorter end, the bokeh, at times, can be a little messy depending on your background. Overall, I don’t think many will be disappointed with the quality of bokeh.

Color rendition

Yes, this was shot at sun down, but colors overall are warm regardless of when you shoot. Overall, the colors from this Sigma lens are quite pleasing. If you're not a fan of the color, you can, of course, alter them during post. Overall, the colors from this Sigma lens are quite pleasing. Overall, the colors from this Sigma lens are quite pleasing. Overall, the colors from this Sigma lens are quite pleasing.

Overall, the colors produced are quite pleasing. However, the colors can lean quite heavily on the warm side of things. Still, colors can always be fixed during post, so it’s not the end of the world. Still, it is something that is definitely worth noting, especially if you shoot a lot of JPEGs.

The Sigma150-600mm DG DN Compared to the Sigma 100-400mm DG DN Contemporary

Here can see the difference in size between the Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sport and the Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Contempoary

I’ve had many people ask me which lens they should buy. The Sigma150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sport, or the Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG DN C. The truth is, both lenses are great in their own ways.

If you’re a professional sports or wildlife photographer who needs/wants premium optics, and a rugged, fully weather-sealed lens, the Sigma 150-600mm DG DN is the obvious choice. Yes, this lens is larger and much heavier, but it focuses as fast as the Sigma 100-400mm DG DN, which is impressive. The Sigma 150-600mm DG DN is also a lot sharper than the Sigma 100-400mm DG DN Contemporary.

The Sigma 100-400mm DG DN is plenty sharp, it’s fast to focus, and produces pleasing images. If you’re a casual photographer who enjoys birding/wildlife, and sports photography, 100-400mm DG DN will be more than enough lens for you. It too can use the Sigma teleconverters. Still, If you really like to get out in the elements and need the extra performance, grab the Sigma 150-600mm DG DN OS Sport. Alternatively, you can check out our review of the Tamron 100-500mm f/5-6.7.