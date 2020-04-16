FotoPro Ambassador Lisa Langell is a fabulous wildlife and nature photographer. I asked her about this stunning brown bear image she made in Lake Clark National Park, Alaska.

“Bear photography requires a nimble, light, trustworthy and versatile tripod to support my gear in diverse conditions,” she said. “This coastal brown bear in was quickly moving through dense foliage. I needed to track his movements while adjusting position as he coursed up and down the mountainside. It was a brisk walk to keep up pace. Having a light, fumble-free tripod with an adjustable gimbal head and instant-level features allowed me to keep pace with him, stop, set up quickly and get the shot at just the right moment!”

