This morning, Nikon released a beta version of its Webcam Utility software for a variety of Nikon DSLR and Z series mirrorless cameras, including the upcoming Z 5.

The software lets Nikon users use their cameras as webcams, connected to their computers via USB. Webcam Utility is currently available for Windows 10 users.

Supported mirrorless cameras include the Z 7, Z 6, Z 5 and Z 50. The D6, D850, D780, D500, D7500 and D5600 DSLRs are also supported. Nikon also recommends that you adjust camera settings before connecting the camera to the computer.

To download your copy of Webcam Utility, visit Nikon’s website.