I am enjoying my time in nature even more now that I have a gimbal head for my camera. A photography gimbal head makes it much easier to track birds through the sky. The professional GH25 gimbal from Promaster allows smooth steady, supported movement at a pretty darn good price for its performance. This has increased the number of keepers from a birding session.

Better photos make Bob a happy guy!

I wrote a post about experience with this particular gimbal set up and the awesome customer service that went with it. You can see it here.