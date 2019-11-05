I highly recommend having a backup solution to preserve your files. While they are pretty awesome, hard drives have been known to fail. There are two things with which you need to be concerned. Number one is creating copies of your files for storage in multiple locations. Number two is also having multiple copies of a clone drive to get you back up and running if your operating system hard drive goes down.

A docking station helps with both scenarios. Docking stations allow you to use bare hard drives to connect with your computer. Once a copy is made you take that one out and you can make another copy. Or copy a different drive.

Make sure you don’t think having a copy of your drive means you have a clone which will boot your computer.

For more, check out these two posts:

Yours in Creative Photography, Bob