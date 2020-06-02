Having trouble sharing a YouTube video with your friends and family? When you upload a video to YouTube, you’re given the option on how visible it’ll be on your channel. You have three options:

Public: Everyone can see your video as soon as it’s done being processed. It’s also discoverable to all of YouTube.

Everyone can see your video as soon as it’s done being processed. It’s also discoverable to all of YouTube. Unlisted: Your video can be viewed by anyone, but they need the link to do so. It will not be shown on your channel page.

Your video can be viewed by anyone, but they need the link to do so. It will not be shown on your channel page. Private: Only you and those you specifically invite will be able to see the video.

You can also schedule a video, and when you do so, it will automatically become public.

Lead photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash