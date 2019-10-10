I don’t always use a tripod. But, there are times when using one allows you to be more creative in your image capture. Especially when traveling I don’t know what settings I will run into. I need a compact tripod that is tall enough and has enough stiffness to carry my camera with little to no movement.

The travel tripod that suits my needs in the MeFOTO Roadtrip. I found the MeFOTO backpacker to be too short and the Traveler to be just a bit too long for compact packing. The MeFOTOs come with a nice ball head that supports my micro four-thirds gear with no problem whatsoever. You can check out images and more in-depth info from a Nashville shoot with the tripod here.