Stitching panoramic photos

To create a beautiful panoramic photograph start with good camera capture. Ideally, you will have a panoramic head. A panoramic head allows you to rotate your camera on a perfect plane with exact overlaps. In a pinch, you can create solid panoramic image capture handheld. Be careful to keep your camera level. For a taller photo turn your camera to the vertical position. Overlap your image coverage by 30-50 percent. As a result of that amount of overlap Photoshop, Lightroom or other panoramic software can give you the best result.

