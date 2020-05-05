When I first moved over to Capture One, I setup my import settings to rename my files as Job Name – 3 Digit Counter. But what I realized is that the counter wasn’t resetting, meaning that with each job I imported, it would continue from where it left off.

There’s an easy way to fix this. Click the three-dot menu next to Naming, and click Reset Import Counter. You can see in the screenshots below that my counter went from 082 back to 001.

It doesn’t seem like there’s a way to automate this process (and my research hasn’t found anything, either), but this is a simple step to make sure your counters are always reset.

You can do the same thing when you’re batch renaming. Here, the three-dot menu selection is Reset Rename Counter.