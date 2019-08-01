The best way to prevent shadows in outdoor photographs is to not pose your subjects in full sun. Sometimes that isn’t possible. Adding lots of fill light is the answer to making your subjects look more natural. In this case two large mono-light flashes were added to fill the shadows. Makes a huge difference. Learn more here.
Prevent shadows in outdoor photographs
Bob is a Lens Based Artist and has had the honor and privilege to author books and articles on photography and has presented seminars and programs from Hawaii to the Caribbean. As a former Panasonic Lumix Ambassador he has been able to stay up with the latest technology in the Micro Four Thirds cameras. Coates is a successful commercial and fine art photographer based in Sedona, Arizona with his wonderful wife who makes it possible for him to do all he does in the photography industry. Need a speaker? Get in touch.
