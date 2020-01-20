You can sharpen your skills for photographing wildlife by going to the zoo. Even though animals at the zoo are captive they still have wild tendencies. Study behavior. Practice focusing, composition and more.

Though it was a captive environment I learned a ton in studying the baboon behavior. The eye contact makes the photo for me. Look here to check out three ideas for better wildlife photography in my post on zoo photography. For more outdoor photography tips see my post on making abstract art in nature.

Yours in Creative Photography, Bob