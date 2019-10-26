How do you get the signatures in the center of the image above into the final art piece?

Photoshop has many hidden uses that come in quite handy. I have a need to get autographs for art images that are created after the entertainers leave town. The secret lies in Photoshop’s Blend Modes. First the signature page is inverted from a white background. Then the autographs are moved into place on the art image. The magic happens when you apply the Blend Mode Screen. The black background disappears and the white remains.

This is a very handy tool to have in your chest. You can see more detail in this post.

Yours in Creative Photography, Bob