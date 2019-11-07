You’ve heard the expression “Go big or go home.” With the Xpozer system you can go big with your photographs and have them hanging in your home. There’s nothing like seeing your photography printed large and displayed on the wall. I have just tried the Xpozer.com system — you can read about it here. It’s lightweight, changeable and pretty darn inexpensive especially when compared to other mediums.

The print you see illustrating this post is 30-by-45 inches.

Yours in Creative Photography, Bob