One word for better bird photography

Here’s a tip that will make your bird photography step up a notch. Patience. Spending time getting to know your subject before beginning to make images will increase your chances of adding more keepers to your files. That means setting the camera down for a while and just observe.

The hummingbird image you see here was aquired by waiting it out by a feeder. Hummers will tend to approach a feeder the same way. The Roufus hummingbird is even more difficult to capture because he is a bully. Even though he comes to the feeder the same way he is not there for long. Watching for his movements and pre-focusing on that one spot made getting this image possible.

