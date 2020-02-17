What can you do to help get the CASE Act Legislation to the floor of the Senate for a vote? Help put pressure on Senator Ron Wyden who has put a hold on the bill.

Currently, the only recourse for theft of images is to go to federal court. This is impossibly expensive for a small business. Post your photo holding up one finger (index finger only please) to all your social media with the hashtags #justone and #caseact.

My voice is one of thousands stating that “Just One” senator is is holding up the vote on the CASE Act.

Learn more

Check on this post for more information including links to the bill and Senator Wyden’s contact information. Let’s get this bi-partisan (passed the House with a 410-6 vote!) bill to the floor. Creators depend on it.

Yours in Creative Photography, Bob